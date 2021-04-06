Home / Cities / Delhi News / Partly cloudy sky likely in Delhi today, air worsens
Partly cloudy sky likely in Delhi today, air worsens

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 20 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 39 degrees Celsius
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 08:33 AM IST
Awoman walks down a road during cloudy and dusty weather conditions, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, with a possibility of thunder and lightning. However, maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 38-39 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 18.5 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature was 38.8 degrees Celsius -- four degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Tuesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 239. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 205, which is in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Monday, Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “A marginal increase in dust long-range transport is expected on April 6 and 7. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate and in the moderate to poor category for the next three days.”

