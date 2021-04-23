Home / Cities / Delhi News / Parts of Delhi receive light rains
Parts of Delhi receive light rains

The weatherman has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rains over isolated places of north Delhi, southwest Delhi, south Delhi, New Delhi, central Delhi, northwest Delhi and IGI Airport among other areas during the day.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Friday(PTI)

Several parts of Delhi received light rains on Friday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 22 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal.

The relative humidity was recorded at 54 per cent at 8.30 am.

