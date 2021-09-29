Patchy rain to continue in Delhi, NCR in next few days

Patchy rains are likely to continue in isolated pockets of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the coming few days, but it was unlikely to be enough for the city to record the wettest September month, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

“We were expecting more rains over the weekend but that didn’t happen. While we got an exceptionally high rainfall this month, we might not break the record” said a senior weather department official.

Delhi has seen a unique monsoon this year with a slow and delayed start to the season. IMD records show that as on Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 413.3 mm rainfall for the month of September, as against the all-time record of 417.7mm rains for the month. September usually does not see high rainfall in Delhi, the weather officials quoted above said.