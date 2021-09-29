Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Patchy rain to continue in Delhi, NCR in next few days
delhi news

Patchy rain to continue in Delhi, NCR in next few days

Delhi has seen a unique monsoon this year with a slow and delayed start to the season and rain intensity picking up in August and September
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 08:00 AM IST
IMD records show that as on Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 413.3 mm rainfall for the month of September. (PTI Photo)

Patchy rains are likely to continue in isolated pockets of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the coming few days, but it was unlikely to be enough for the city to record the wettest September month, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

“We were expecting more rains over the weekend but that didn’t happen. While we got an exceptionally high rainfall this month, we might not break the record” said a senior weather department official.

Also Read: DDMA likely to decide today on Ramlilas, reopening of schools for classes 6-8

Delhi has seen a unique monsoon this year with a slow and delayed start to the season. IMD records show that as on Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 413.3 mm rainfall for the month of September, as against the all-time record of 417.7mm rains for the month. September usually does not see high rainfall in Delhi, the weather officials quoted above said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DDMA likely to decide today on Ramlilas, reopening of schools for classes 6-8

Delhiwale: Some Nizamuddin East dwellers

Doctors grapple with rise in dengue, flu, typhoid cases in Delhi

Supertech moves Supreme Court to stop demolition of twin towers in Noida
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP