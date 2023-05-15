Delhi: Bawana councillor who defected to BJP in Feb returns to AAP

Pawan Sehrawat, the councillor from Bawana in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), returned to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday from the Bharatiya Janata Party that he joined in February earlier this year.

Pawan Sehrawat at his AAP rejoining with Durgesh Pathak in New Delhi on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Sehrawat rejoined the party in the presence of the AAP MCD in-charge and Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak.

Sehrawat had defected to the BJP on February 24 ahead of the critical voting for the MCD’s standing committee. At the time, he had alleged that he was pressured to create a ruckus in the MCD House to delay the election and said that the “AAP politics was suffocating him”.

According to AAP, Sehrawat had left the party to join the BJP “due to certain misunderstandings” and after all misunderstandings were cleared, he made the decision to return. The anti-defection laws do not apply in the municipal body and the councillors are free to join any political party or cast vote in anyone’s favour.

“We will work towards the dream of making Delhi into a state-of-the-art capital city, and I will do good work for the residents of Bawana,” Sehrawat said after rejoining the AAP.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Sehrawat’s move has lost his political credibility. “Our 104 councillors won in the MCD election and they are all intact. Sehrawat himself came to our office and joined our party, expressing confidence in the BJP ideology, and if today he has gone back to the AAP, it is his will,” he said.

The MCD elections were held in December last year in which the AAP emerged the winner with 134 wards of the total 250 in its kitty.

