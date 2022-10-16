‘Pay some attention to this…’: Sisodia writes to LG Saxena after CBI summons

Hours after being summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena seeking his attention towards the rising crime rate in the national capital. “It feels like Delhi has now become the crime capital,” Sisodia said, in a veiled attack at the Centre, responsible for Delhi's law and order.

“I want to draw your attention towards the worsening law and order in Delhi,” read a rough translation of the letter Sisodia wrote to the governor, who gave a clearance to the CBI investigation into the capital's liquor policy.

Citing the murder of a youth in Delhi's Baljeet Nagar area, Sisodia said the culprits fled the scene and police have only been giving assurances of timely action to the family.

“At this time, what must his family be going through? The way the murders have been increasing this month in Delhi, one after the other, it breaks my heart,” Sisodia said as he listed a few more incidents of crime from the past month.

“Criminals have no fear of the law. The Constitution has given you the responsibility of upholding law and order in Delhi. The Delhi Police reports to you directly. I request you to please pay some attention to this too,” the deputy CM said.

On Sunday afternoon, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said that he had been summoned by the CBI to appear before it at the federal agency’s headquarters on Monday. The party said it is a ploy to arrest him because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to prevent him from campaigning for the party in poll-bound Gujarat.

“Raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, it revealed nothing. My bank locker was scanned, nothing was found. They found nothing in my village (during a search). Now they have summoned me to CBI headquarters at 11am on Monday. I will go and extend all cooperation,” Sisodia had tweeted earlier in the day.