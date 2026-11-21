The fine for failing to segregate waste by households during garbage collection in areas maintained by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has seen an increase of 150% – from ₹200 to ₹500 – as the civic body’s standing committee approved the new byelaws which mandate the segregation, collection, and disposal of waste in the Capital.

Hotels in Delhi will face a ₹75,000 penalty for violations, while restaurants will be fined ₹30,000 under the revised schedule. (Representational) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To encourage solid waste management and curb violations, MCD raised a wide variety of fines to be imposed – the lowest raise was 50%, while the highest was 150%.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

A comparison with the 2016 Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws shows that the biggest increases in the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2026 -- passed by the committee on Thursday -- target residential properties. Failure to segregate waste will now cost ₹500, up from ₹200, while the same hike was made for those found guilty of improper disposal of sanitary or garden waste.

Littering, open burning fines doubled under revised rules.

Penalties for the most frequent violations, such as littering and open burning, have been doubled. Littering will now attract a fine of ₹1,000, up from ₹500, while open burning of solid waste has increased from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. Fines for improper dumping of construction and demolition waste from properties have also doubled to ₹2,000 for residential properties, and ₹10,000 for non-residential entities. Furthermore, a penalty of ₹20,000 will be imposed for organising gatherings of more than 100 people at unlicensed venues without informing the civic body and making arrangements for waste disposal as mandated by the byelaws.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To be sure, the hike in these fines assume significance as MCD oversees the sanitation of 1,397 square kilometres of the Capital’s overall area of 1,483 sq km. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, the hike in these fines assume significance as MCD oversees the sanitation of 1,397 square kilometres of the Capital’s overall area of 1,483 sq km. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Delhi struggles to clear additional waste generated on Diwali; more deployment made

Concerns Over Enforcement and Accountability

The question of implementation of byelaws continues to be raised as Delhi figures poorly in the sanitation indices.

Atul Goyal, who heads United Residents Joint Action (URJA), an umbrella body of resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Delhi, said that fines in the past have mostly been used for creating a threat perception, while honest implementation has been missing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“For instance, they have issued notices over segregation but whoever can resist, gets away. Our feeling is that the system is not serious. Unless they focus on behaviour change and monitoring on concessionaires,” he said.

Also read: ₹10,000 for open burning">MCD sets penalties for solid waste management violations; ₹10,000 for open burning

Penalties for Businesses and Other Violations

For commercial establishments and institutions, fines have largely increased by 50%. Hotels will now face a penalty of ₹75,000, against ₹50,000 earlier, while restaurants will pay ₹30,000, up from ₹20,000. Penalties for RWAs and gated communities have risen from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Goyal noted that there are around 6,000 registered RWAs in Delhi, but no mechanism has been formed as to which RWA will be made responsible for what. “The RWA in a cooperative group housing society is clearly defined, but how can RWAs of plotted areas be made responsible when they have no mandate? Waste management has been a total failure and unless citizens are onboarded it will not work. If I provide segregated waste and it gets mixed in a concessionaire’s auto tipper, they are not being fined,” he added.

Manufacturers and brand owners selling disposable products without a system to collect back packaging waste will now face a ₹1.5 lakh penalty, against ₹1 lakh earlier. The revised schedule additionally introduces a ₹50,000 penalty for bulk waste generators failing to register and meet their obligations, a ₹2,000 fine for owners or occupiers failing to maintain clean areas, and a ₹5,000 penalty for drivers or owners of goods vehicles littering waste.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The new bye-laws provide for an automatic 5% increase in all penalties from January 1 of every succeeding year. In cases of repeated violations, penalties may be levied per day or per month, as applicable. Environmental compensation may also be imposed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee in accordance with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines.

Also read: India’s waste challenge: From managing discards to designing out waste

Proposed Garbage User Charges

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

HT had earlier reported last month about the garbage user charges being added again—which has received much public resistance in the past. Compared to the 2018 byelaws, the 2026 proposal suggests higher fees for property owners in categories A–D, and lower fees for those in categories E–H. The monthly fee for properties up to 50 square yards—previously ₹50—is now proposed at ₹75 for the first category (A–D) and ₹40 for the second category (E–H).

For properties ranging from 50 to 200 square metres, the proposed monthly fee is ₹150 for the first category and ₹75 for the second. For properties over 200 square metres, the proposed monthly fee is ₹300 for the first category and ₹150 for the second. Additionally, the proposed fee for street vendors is ₹150—up from the previously proposed ₹100.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A senior municipal official said that multiple attempts have been made in the past to impose the user fee mandated by byelaws, including adding them to the annual property tax, but the elected wing has opposed it. “The byelaws will go for final approval from the house later this month. We expect the user fee will be opposed again,” the official added.