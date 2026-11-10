Delhi struggles to clear additional waste generated on Diwali; more deployment made

With Delhi generating massive amounts of additional waste during Deepawali, the city struggled to clear the waste a day after the festival, with several RWAs and market associations complaining about the sluggish pace of garbage removal. Delhi generally generates 13,500 tonnes of garbage every day, and waste generation increases by 15-20% on major festival days. (Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi generally generates 13,500 tonnes of garbage every day, and waste generation increases by 15-20% on major festival days.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) claimed to have deployed additional resources for sweeping and removal of waste from dhalaos.

The garbage removal struggle Atul Goyal, head of Urja, an umbrella body of resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city, said the pace of garbage removal and sweeping in residential areas was slow.

"There were hardly any sweepers deployed in the residential areas. A lot of firecracker waste has been lying on streets, and packaging waste has also increased with the increase in online shopping. We are hoping that it will be cleared by tomorrow," he added.

Ashok Bhasin, president of the North Delhi Residents' Welfare Association, said that while main streets in the North Delhi colonies have seen waste swept away, the inner lanes are still littered.

"The inner lanes have been ignored by the field workers. The number of people in the field was less on account of the festival," he added.

BS Vohra from the East Delhi RWA joint front said that firecracker use has been much higher this year.

"The commensurate deployment in the trans Yamuna areas has not been seen. We received many complaints about heaps of waste in residential areas. The streets have been swept, but waste has not been removed," he added.

Areas like Greater Kailash markets were relatively better off. Ashok Kalra from the Sarojini Nagar market said that their market was littered with waste and that they had to approach the government to have the garbage lifted.

What MCD says “Now that Diwali is over, our entire workforce will work on shifting the waste from these dhalaos to landfills. On Diwali, we were short-staffed. We have a very focused approach with prior planning to clear additional waste. The entire zonal team of DEMS and Sanitation department is deployed in the field to ensure effective sweeping, timely lifting of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), and proper clearance of Dhalaos and fixed compactor station,” an official said.

"MCD is operating at full strength, with all teams actively engaged in ensuring cleanliness and sanitation across the zone. Furthermore, the senior management of the concessionaires is also undertaking field inspections today to monitor sanitation activities and ensure the maintenance of cleanliness standards," the official further said, adding that the exact quantum of additional waste generated on Diwali will become clear by Wednesday evening.