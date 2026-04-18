Pending full completion, Dwarka’s Bharat Vandana Park may open in phases

New Delhi: Much-awaited Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka – a cultural, recreational and green hub – is likely to open for the public in the coming months, but in phases as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sent a proposal for phased inauguration to the Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) office, officials familiar with the matter said. A concept photo of the Bharat Vandana Park shared by Delhi Development Authority. The park is coming up in Dwarka Sector 20. (HT Archive)

Spread across nearly 200 acres in Sector 20, the park will feature green landscapes, water bodies, themed zones and architectural landmarks. While construction on the project, which began in 2019, was initially slated for completion in 2023, it missed multiple deadlines, and authorities are now opting for a staggered inauguration.

Officials said the project faced delays due to height clearance requirements from the civil aviation authorities, given the site’s proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“The idea is to open the completed sections, rather than waiting for the entire project to be completed. The phased opening will allow people to start using the space while construction continues in other areas. A proposal for the same has been sent to the LG, who serves as the chairman of the DDA, for approval,” an official said.

According to officials, the first phase of opening will likely include a meditation zone, a central water body named Vandana Sarovar, with a boating facility, and a large public park.

A themed floral garden, Pushpkriti Vatika, a “wall of India” showcasing cultural heritage, and a fun park equipped with animatronics are also expected to be accessible to visitors during the first phase of opening.

Lake-view decks and restaurants, food kiosks, landscaped thematic zones, open-air theatres and performance plazas are also among the first inaugural.

However, certain portions of the “Mini India” zone, a key feature of the park designed as a map-shaped layout showcasing replicas of monuments and cultural landmarks from across states and Union Territories, may remain restricted initially, the official said.

“Work on allotting kiosks is underway, along with hiring a ticketing and maintenance agency. These are essential to ensure smooth operations when parts of the park are opened to the public,” a senior DDA official said.

Parallelly, construction of the remaining parts, including the park’s signature attraction, a spiral-shaped sky bridge supported by nine architecturally distinctive pylons, similar to Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, will continue.

The 1.2-kilometre-long elevated walkway will rise up to 45 metres at its highest point and is designed to offer panoramic views of the city. A bridge will connect the pylons at an average height of 18 metres, forming a continuous pedestrian loop.

Officials said the base structures of all pylons have been completed, with work now progressing on the upper steel frameworks, including diagrid structures and crown sections.

“The pylons are designed as tree-like structures with branching steel members and decorative aluminium panels. They are not just structural elements but will also house ramps, staircases and lifts for visitor access,” an official associated with the project said.

The bridge deck, approximately 3.5 metres wide, will be supported by cable-stayed spans. Reflective stainless steel cladding beneath the deck is expected to create a visual “mirror ribbon” effect when viewed from below.

“The coming months will be crucial for key infrastructure development,” the official said.

The project is being executed by National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, a government enterprise.