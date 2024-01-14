People spending night in extreme cold immediately taken to shelter: Haryana CM at Karnal Railway Station

Karnal (Haryana) [India], January 14 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took stock of the situation in the late hours of Saturday after he received information that some people were spending the night in the open at Karnal Railway Station amid extreme cold. HT Image

Those out in the cold were immediately taken to the night shelter. The Chief Minister also gave ₹2.50 lakh from his personal fund to the District Commissioner for making "proper arrangements" for them.

"Took stock of the situation immediately after receiving information that some people were spending the night in the open in the extreme cold at Karnal Railway Station," Khattar said in a post on 'X'.

"The needy people seen on the spot were immediately taken to the night shelter in the security vehicle. Instructed the DC to make proper arrangements for them by giving an amount of ₹2.50 lakh from my personal fund," the Chief Minister added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that 'Cold Wave' to 'Severe Cold Wave' is very likely in some parts of Haryana and Chandigarh during January 13-15. The weather office has also issued a fog alert amid the bone-chilling cold.

"Very dense fog layer extends over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Passengers on highways need to drive extremely carefully and only with fog lights," the IMD posted from its X handle.

"Journeys need to be halted until fog reduction by morning especially on expressways. Very Dense fog reporting over Amritsar, Chandigarh, Patiala, Ambala, Ganganagar, Palam, Safdarjung, Lucknow with visibility 0 meter since 0230 hrs IST of today," it added.

The fog is likely to prevail during the morning hours in isolated pockets of northwest India during the next three to four days, the MeT agency said. (ANI)