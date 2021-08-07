Planting a tree compulsory for all DU students from this year

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) on Saturday announced that it will be mandatory for all students to plant at least one tree anywhere in the country as part of their new programme, known as “environmental action as academic social responsibility”, from the upcoming academic session.

Officials said this will be applicable at the undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD level, adding that the idea is to bring “environmental education to environmental action at the ground level”.

“From the upcoming academic session, it has now become compulsory for every student to plant at least one tree anywhere in the country during the course of their study...The programme will be scientifically monitored and evaluated by the respective colleges, centres and departments,” said DU Registrar Vikas Gupta in a notification issued on Saturday.

As part of the programme, students will have to submit a proof of having planted the tree to their respective departments and colleges. “Each student should plant at least one native tree species in his/her native place/place of stay… The student should submit GPS coordinates/site location along with the picture of the plant to the respective college/department/centre. Picture should have a placard containing details, such as name of the tree, name and course of the student, location and date of plantation,” the notification read.

“The student needs to take care of the tree planted by herself/himself by periodic monitoring. For long-term monitoring, the family members/RWA/local bodies may be involved. Six-monthly reports and photographs with some description of growth needs to be submitted by the student,” the notification added.

Besides, in case of death of the tree due to a natural disaster or “unforeseen circumstances”, the saplings will have to be replaced.

For undergraduate students, it will be a part of the compulsory course on Environmental Studies, and for those in postgraduate courses, it will be part of their first semester. It has also been included in the MPhil/PhD coursework.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had in 2019 made it mandatory for all universities to teach a compulsory course on environmental studies at the undergraduate level.