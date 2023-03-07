PM chairs meet to review summer preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the country’s preparedness for the coming summer, and was also briefed on early forecasts for the monsoon, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

(PTI)

Officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) briefed PM Modi both on the forecast for the next three months and the likelihood of a normal monsoon.

The report comes amid concerns of a warmer-than-usual March; possible heatwaves in summer; and an El Nino event during the monsoon that could impact the quantum of rains India receives during the season. The early onset of summer last year in March hit India’s wheat crop, and the government has already set up a committee to monitor the situation this year.

PM Modi sought dissemination of awareness material for different stakeholders including citizens, medical professionals, municipal, panchayat authorities, and disaster response teams like firefighters and others to prevent extreme heat related disasters ahead of summer.

MoES officials briefed PM Modi about the possibility of El Nino setting in during monsoon. “All we can say is there have been three good monsoon years consecutively. With El Nino we may not see a bounty of rain or an excess rain year. Whether it will be a normal or below normal monsoon year will be known later in April or May,” said M Ravichandran, secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

“The impact of El Nino will also depend on its intensity and when it sets in—July or August,” he added.

The PM was also briefed about the impact of weather on the Rabi (or winter) crop. “Efforts underway to monitor irrigation water supply, fodder and drinking water were also reviewed. Further, the Prime Minister was briefed about the preparedness of states and hospital infrastructure in terms of availability of required supplies and preparedness for emergencies. He was also updated on various efforts underway across the country to prepare for disasters related to heat and mitigation measures in place,” read the PMO statement.

“The impact of heat on agriculture will depend on how high temperatures are. If, for a prolonged period temperatures remain say 5 degrees C above normal, that will definitely have an impact on crops. That is also being reviewed. Overall, we are expecting above normal temperatures during summer over most parts of the country,” Ravichandran said.

The PM asked IMD to issue daily weather forecasts in a manner which can be easily interpreted and disseminated. “PM stressed on the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals and that mock fire drills be done in all hospitals by firefighters. The need for a coordinated effort to deal with forest fires was also pointed out. It was discussed that systemic changes should be made to support efforts to prevent and tackle forest fires. He instructed that availability of fodder and of water in reservoirs should be tracked. Food Corporation of India was asked to prepare to ensure optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions,” the statement said.

The Principal Secretary to the PM, Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary M/o Health & Family Welfare, Secretary D/o Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Secretary M/o Earth Sciences and Member Secretary, NDMA participated in the meeting.

IMD said in its long range forecast on February 28 that there is a high probability of above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of Northeast India, east and central India and some parts of Northwest India in the three months. It added that there is also a very high probability of heatwave occurrence over many regions of Central and adjoining northwest India in this period, warning that even minimum temperatures will be higher than normal except in Peninsular India.

March will also be drier than usual across Northwest India, IMD said, although rainfall will be normal at the national level.

Fears of an early summer have prompted the government to set up an inter-ministerial committee to prevent a repeat of last year when a warm March hurt the winter wheat crop. With cereal inflation rising, and government food stocks dipping, this is a scenario the government can ill-afford.

There is a nearly 50% chance of El Nino conditions setting in in the June, July, August season coinciding with the monsoon season, IMD’s forecast showed.