PM Modi 'anguished' as 5 die in Delhi's Alipur wall collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Delhi’s Alipur area, and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest,” the PMO tweeted.

At least five people died after a wall collapsed at an under-construction godown in Delhi's Alipur region. A total of nine people are undergoing treatment at Raja Harish Chand Hospital, of which, two are in critical condition and the remaining seven are stable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, adding the area of the godown is about 5,000 sqr yards.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the collapse call was received from Alipur at 12.42pm. Following this, a total of four fire tenders were pressed into action.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also offered his condolences and said the district administration was engaged in relief and rescue work and he was personally monitoring the relief work. “Tragic accident happened in Alipore. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I am personally monitoring the relief work. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls, “ Kejriwal tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia assured that the Delhi government is with the victims in this hour of grief, “the Alipore accident is very painful. Rescue operation is going on by the administration. The Delhi government is with the victims in this hour of grief. CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji is keeping an eye on the entire rescue work. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls and the injured to be safe,” he wrote on Twitter.

The rescue operation is underway as some more people are feared trapped.