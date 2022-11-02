PM to launch 3k flats for EWS families in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will inaugurate 3,024 newly-constructed flats for families falling under the economically weaker section (EWS) category at south Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The flats have been constructed by the Delhi development Authority (DDA) as part of the city’s first in-situ redevelopment project, with two more -- at Kathputli Colony and Jailorwala Bagh -- currently under construction.

“In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The flats have been allotted to residents of nearby Bhoomiheen Camp. Once they shift to the new flats, their cluster will be razed for Phase II of the project, to provide housing for the residents of Navjeevan and Jawahar Camps.

“Phase I of the project has been completed and 3,024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about ₹345 crore and are equipped with all civic amenities... The allotment of flats will provide the people with ownership titles as well as a sense of security,” the PMO statement said.