‘PMJAY unsuitable to meet people’s needs, Delhi govt schemes superior’: Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government has told the high court it will not implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhanmantri Jan Arogaya Yojana (AB PMJAY) in the Capital, arguing that doing so would downgrade existing health schemes in Delhi and deprive residents of “superior” benefits already in place by Delhi government schemes. The BJP and AAP have been at loggerheads over this issue.

In an affidavit before the high court, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government emphasised that the scheme, launched by the Centre in 2018, was unsuitable for Delhi as it relied on outdated data and estimations.

READ | ‘Raises doubts about your bona fides’: Delhi High Court raps AAP government over CAG report

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators, who had sought implementation of AB-PMJAY, a health insurance scheme offering ₹5 lakh coverage per family for hospital care through empanelled hospitals.

The BJP and AAP have been at loggerheads over this issue, with BJP leaders accusing the Delhi government of denying residents key healthcare benefits provided under the central scheme.

The AAP countered that its existing health initiatives, including the Delhi Arogya Kosh Scheme (DAK), offer more comprehensive coverage, without caps on medical expenses.

READ | Ecostani: BJP hopes Congress will cut into AAP’s core support groups in Delhi

“The PMJAY scheme would only benefit about 12% to 15% of Delhi’s population, leaving a majority without access to health benefits,” the affidavit said, adding that PMJAY’s limited reach and coverage pale in comparison to the more inclusive schemes already in place. The government further claimed that substituting its programs with AB-PMJAY would harm residents by reducing services and facilities they currently enjoy.

“That in case the schemes already in place in Delhi are substituted by the scheme of the Central government, it will be a loss for the residents of Delhi in as much as various facilities, services and other health-related infrastructure which is being beneficially utilised by the citizens of Delhi, will be taken away and they will be deprived of their benefits,” the affidavit said.

It also pointed out that in a federal structure, states and Union territories are not obligated to implement central policies if their existing systems are better. “In Delhi’s case, our healthcare framework is far superior, and adopting AB PMJAY would be a step backward,” it stated.

The AAP alleged that the petition was politically motivated, aimed at gaining electoral mileage ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. “The petitioners are political persons from the principal opposition party. The scheme has been in place for a long time, and their sudden interest in its implementation stems from the approaching elections,” it added.

The 52-page affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by seven BJP MLAs including Harsh Malhotra for implementing PMJAY scheme.

The BJP legislators, represented by advocate Siddhesh Shirish Kotwal, argued that Delhi is the only Union territory where AB PMJAY has not been implemented, depriving residents of benefits available in other parts of the country. They contended that the failure to roll out the scheme had left people who qualify under the Centre’s urban beneficiary criteria without adequate healthcare options.

In previous hearings, the high court expressed concern over the Delhi government’s reluctance to accept central assistance, particularly given the state’s limited resources for healthcare.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal vs Rahul Gandhi in Delhi: 'Fighting to save Congress'

“It is strange that Delhi, despite having no money for its healthcare system, is refusing aid from the Centre,” the court remarked. The bench, comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, observed that Delhi was part of the country and could not function in isolation. The matter, listed on Monday, was adjourned to February 11, allowing the petitioners time to respond.

The AAP asserted that health policy and public health infrastructure fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of state governments and union territories. “Just because the Centre plays a vital role in national governance does not give it the authority to dictate state or UT policies on healthcare,” it argued.

The affidavit highlighted the Delhi government’s past successes in healthcare, such as Mohalla Clinics and free access to quality medical services. It reiterated that AB PMJAY’s rigid structure and inadequate coverage would dilute the high-quality care currently available to residents. The ongoing political battle between AAP and BJP underscores how healthcare remains a critical electoral issue in Delhi.