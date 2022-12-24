Police collect Aaftab’s narco report, Walkar’s father meets probe officers

The Delhi Police on Friday collected from forensic officials the report of the narco analysis test on Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, said investigating officers aware of the matter.

While Delhi Police officers did not reveal the exact findings of the test, forensic officials involved in the process said that the analysis is “in line with what the suspect has confessed to the police so far”.

The test was conducted by forensic experts of the Delhi government-run Forensic Science Laboratory(FSL).

Poonawala, last month, underwent narco analysis and polygraph tests last month, as Delhi Police officers try to unearth evidence against him in the grisly case and build a strong case that can stand in court.

To be sure, none of the results is admissible in court.

Two breakthroughs in two weeks have strengthened the police’s case.

On December 15, police said DNA retrieved from bones found in south Delhi forests matched that of Walkar’s father, confirming the 27-year-old woman’s death.

Further, a report by the central forensic laboratory has confirmed that traces of blood retrieved from Poonawala’s south Delhi flat in October belonged to Walkar, strengthening the police’s case against the 28-year-old man accused of murdering his partner on May 18 and hacking her body into at least 35 pieces over the next few days.

The laboratory report — which matched traces taken from the flat with blood samples taken from Walkar’s father — is admissible in court as evidence and establishes police’s claim that the scene of the alleged crime was the one-bedroom rented flat in Chhattarpur where the couple lived.

Meanwhile on Friday, Walkar’s father Vikas Mohan Walkar met Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora.

He went to the Delhi Police with Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

“I came to seek justice for my daughter. Delhi Police assured me that they are trying their best,” Vikas Walkar told reporters after his meeting.