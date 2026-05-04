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Police file abetment case in Delhi judge’s suicide

Delhi Police have registered a case against a judge's wife following his alleged suicide, citing domestic disputes as a potential cause. Investigation ongoing.

Published on: May 04, 2026 12:39 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the alleged suicide of a 30-year-old judicial officer at his residence in south Delhi’s Green Park Main, officials said on Sunday.

Police said all angles are being examined (Photo for representation)

In a statement, police said that based on a complaint by the deceased’s father, a case was registered under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Safdarjung Enclave police station.

According to officers aware of the matter, the case has been registered against the judge’s wife. It is not clear whether other members of her family are named in the FIR. Police said they are investigating to ascertain the circumstances leading to the death.

Police received a call around 1.30 pm from the judge’s brother-in-law, a resident of Defence Colony. A police team reached the four-storey building and found the officer, who was posted at Karkardooma Court, inside the bathroom of his second-floor flat.

Police said all angles are being examined.

 
suicide case delhi police
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