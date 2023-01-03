Police quizzing 2nd woman who was with victim

The police on Monday confirmed that the victim in the Sultanpuri accident case was with another woman before the alleged accident took place on early Sunday morning.

Senior investigators associated with the probe said they have contacted the woman, who they said, can provide important details about the incident. They, however, did not share her identity citing confidentiality of the investigation.

The 20-year-old victim was allegedly hit by a car on Shani Bazar Road in Sultanpuri, and her body was then dragged for nearly 14kms. The body of the victim was ripped apart and was found in Jaunti village near Kanjhawala.

Investigators said there were several gaps in the sequence of events that the second woman might help to plug.

Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1), said that based on the manual and electronic surveillance, it was found that a second girl was accompanying the victim, minutes before the accident took place. “The police have identified her and she is being questioned by the investigating officials in this connection,” he said.

It was earlier believed that the victim was driving alone since different CCTV footages showed her on the scooter without any pillion. According to the preliminary probe, the victim was returning from a marriage function. Police suspect that the two women left the function together.

Senior police officers also said that a medical board of doctors conducted the post-mortem examination on the victim’s body Monday. Investigators said based on the details in the autopsy report, additional relevant sections of law will be invoked against the accused, police said on Monday.

Detailing the sequence of events, Pathak said that one of the accused, Amit Khanna, borrowed the car from his friend at 5.10pm on Saturday and went to a nearby liquor shop in Rani Bagh area with his four friends. The five drank there and left for Murthal around 10.30pm. “They returned to Sultanpuri around 1.30am on Sunday. At 1.45am, the police control room (PCR) received a call about an accident involving a scooter. When the police reached there, they recovered the vehicle but there was nobody,” he said.

Pathak said around 2.30am, PCR received another call reporting a car dragging a body underneath it in Aman Vihar area. “The officials of the Aman Vihar police station in Rohini district reached there in 20 minutes but could not find the vehicle there. Deepak Khanna, who was driving the car, was going slow, and the dense fog helped them move around without any problem. At 3.24am, a dairy shop owner in Kanjhawala area called PCR again. The outer district police swiftly acted on it, and at 4.15am the nude dead body of a woman was found in Jonti village on Kanjhawala road. The body was badly damaged,” Pathak said.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Sagar Preet Hooda, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-2), said that all five accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy. “The accused will also be taken to the crime scene to verify their version of events. We are examining the CCTV footage and other digital evidences, to establish the timeline of events. The forensic examination of the vehicle is also being done,” he said.

Hooda added that the victim’s family is being updated about the investigation and has been assured that the police will gather all evidence to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. “The autopsy of the deceased’s body has been completed today at Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital. We are waiting for the post-mortem report, on the basis of which fresh charges could be added against the five accused,” he added.

According to the police, the victim worked with an event management firm.

The LG’s office said the Saxena had taken stock of the situation in a meeting with police commissioner Sanjiv Arora. “He reiterated his direction to the police commissioner that every angle and aspect of the case be looked into and the strictest possible sections be invoked against the accused, who are already in custody,” said an official of the LG office.

“LG instructed the police commissioner to strictly ensure that the accused are treated as per law, irrespective of their socio-economic standing or political affiliations,” added the official.

Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday tweeted, “All five accused have been arrested and several teams of Delhi police are investigating the incident. We are in constant touch with the family members of the deceased and providing all assistance to them.”

“We are with the victim’s family in this hour of grief. I want to assure all of you that we’ll set an example by ensuring strictest legal action as per the facts found in the investigation, so that such incidents do not occur again,” he tweeted.

