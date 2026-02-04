Police to seek ‘trial in absentia’ in Laxmi Nagar assault case

A month after five men allegedly brutally assaulted a 52-year-old businessman and his family, including his son who was stripped and beaten, in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, Delhi Police have decided to approach the concerned court, seeking “trial in absentia” for the four absconding suspects and declare them proclaimed offenders (POs), investigators in the know of the matter said on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A series of three videos capturing the incident had widely circulated in the Capital, triggering outrage and raising questions over law and order in the city. The incident took place on January 2 over an alleged dispute regarding the ownership of a gym running in the basement of the businessman’s residence.

Police had arrested one person — Satish Yadav, who was the caretaker of the gym — but the other four alleged attackers, including Omkar Yadav, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker whose membership has since been terminated, have been on the run since the incident. The other three were identified as Shubham Yadav, Vikas Yadav and Mahesh (one name), the officers said.

“Multiple raids were conducted at their possible hideouts in Delhi and adjoining states, but they could not be caught. As they continue to evade the law, we will now be requesting the court to declare them POs and initiate the trial in absentia proceeding under section 356 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It will allow the Karkardooma Court to proceed with the trial and pronounce the verdict in the absence of the accused,” said an officer, asking not to be named.

Since the incident, the family has been deeply traumatised. The couple’s younger son, who left the house after the assault, has still not returned, and his wedding, scheduled for February 4, has been postponed. Their eldest son and his wife have also moved out and are staying at undisclosed locations due to safety concerns.

“My sons are not ready to return home because they are still traumatised and fear for their lives as four attackers are still absconding. We speak on the phone, but I don’t know their exact whereabouts. I don’t ask for their current addresses to ensure their safety. My youngest son’s wedding has been postponed due to the incident,” the businessman’s wife told HT on Monday.

She added that her husband suffered a fractured jaw in the assault and has undergone a surgery, leaving him unable to eat or speak till now.