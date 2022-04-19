Police to send minor before juvenile body after kin’s plea in Delhi HC
The Delhi high court on Monday directed the city police to produce a juvenile, accused in the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) by 4.30pm after the minor’s sister-in-law filed a plea claiming that he was being kept in illegal detention.
The direction came after the Delhi Police told a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar that the investigators were not aware that the accused was a minor when he was arrested and produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday. The magistrate remanded the juvenile in police custody for interrogation for one day.
The court, while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the minor’s sister-in-law against his arrest, said that even though the charges against the teenager were serious and he was not arrested for “loitering or jaywalking’’ but for being a part of the mob. However, it was incumbent on the police to produce him before the JJB in line with the law.
Section 10 of the JJ Act requires a minor in conflict with the law under the charge of a special juvenile police unit or a child welfare police officer who should produce the child before JJB within 24 hours of apprehension. This provision also bars the police from keeping the minor in a police lockup or in a jail.