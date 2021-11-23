Home / Cities / Delhi News / Political groups pitch in at Master Plan meet
Political groups pitch in at Master Plan meet

“The master plan should have some provision for planned development of urbanised villages,” BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, said.
Nearly 35 elected representatives and political party leaders were invited for the session, DDA officials said.(HT Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 02:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) organised a public hearing on Monday to collect the feedback of elected representatives and political parties on the draft Master Plan of Delhi, 2041 (MPD-2041).

Nearly 35 elected representatives and political party leaders were invited for the session, DDA officials said.

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, said, “The master plan should have some provision for planned development of urbanised villages. I also raised the issue of removing unauthorised colonies and villages from zone O.”

Aam Aadmi Party spokespersons could not be contacted for comment

A senior DDA official said all members have been informed about the meeting and a notice has been put up on DDA website.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
