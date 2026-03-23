Political row over sale of illegal liquor in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: Satya Sharma, the standing committee chairperson of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), conducted an inspection in Chandni Chowk on Sunday and allegedly found illegal liquor being sold openly near the Old Delhi Railway Station. Sharma claimed that lapses by enforcement agencies are leading to illegal sales in a prominent area. Alleged sale near the Old Delhi Railway Station (Photo for representation)

“During a surprise inspection, illegal liquor was seized in the Chandni Chowk area. Such activities are flourishing due to the collusion of Delhi Police and the negligence of MCD,” she said in a post on X. Calling the issue serious, Sharma said directions have been issued for an immediate inquiry and strict action against those responsible. “This is a very serious issue that requires strict action. Instructions have been given to the officers to immediately investigate and take strict action against the culprits, so that such incidents can be completely stopped in the future.”

Reacting to the video shared on X, Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Saurabh Bharadwaj posted, “A few days ago, the Wazirpur SHO of Delhi Police said whenever they take action against drug traffickers, CM Rekha Gupta sends an order and they have to let the criminals go. The hands of police are tied. Today, the chairperson of the BJP’s standing committee is also saying that illegal drugs are being sold openly, and there is collusion between the MCD and the police in this.”

Later, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Sunday, Bharadwaj said, “The trade of intoxicants is continuously increasing in Delhi. Young children are committing crimes under the influence of drugs...Standing committee chair holds constitutional powers to run the entire MCD. Despite, Satya Sharma has made very serious allegations against her own government’s Delhi Police.” He said it is unprecedented in recent decades for someone to directly call out their own government’s police.

Reaction to the comment, Sharma said that the AAP was “attempting to give an unwarranted political spin” even on serious issues of public interest. “Illegal activities within the parking area in front of Old Delhi Railway Station is a matter entirely related to public safety, transparency, and administrative accountability—not politics,” she said.