Post-mortem of Delhi woman dragged by car completed: Police

The post-mortem of the deceased in the Kanjhawala death case in Delhi was completed, informed Delhi Police on Monday.

A panel of three doctors did the post-mortem in Maulana Azad Medical College, the report of which is expected soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier today, Delhi's Rohini Court granted three days of police remand to interrogate five accused in the Kanjhawala death case.

Also Read | Delhi woman dragged by car, killed: Amid growing anger, family seeks justice

The accused were produced in a closed courtroom amid tight security. The case is related to the dragging of a woman under the car in the early hours of Sunday.

A 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, the police informed on Sunday.

The police said that the condition of the girl after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body of the girl was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared brought dead. The body was then kept at the mortuary of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday alleged that Delhi Police is shielding Kanjhawala case accused Manoj Mittal, who is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also Read | In first reaction on Delhi woman's killing, top cop says ‘will set an example’

Bhardwaj also alleged that there is a possibility of rape of the victim, contrary to the claims of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra Singh who said that incident was a "fatal accident".

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj also demanded the central government to dismiss Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, an eyewitness of the Kanjhawala incident narrated the horrific ordeal.

Deepak Dahiya runs a confectionery shop on Kanjhawala Road in Ladpur village. He said that the accused kept dragging the girl's body which got entangled under their vehicle for 18 to 20 kilometres and lasted for about one and a half hours.

"It was 3:20 am...I was standing outside the shop when I heard a loud noise from a vehicle about 100 meters away. Earlier I thought it was a tire burst. As soon as the car moved, I saw a body being dragged. I informed the police immediately," Dahiya had told ANI.

After some time, he said around 3:30 am, the car took a u-turn and the dead body of the woman was still stuck under the vehicle. Dahiya said the accused drove repeatedly on the road of about 4-5 kilometres by taking u-turns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I tried to stop them many times but they did not stop the vehicle. For about one and a half hours they carried the girl's body for about 20 km,' he had said.

Dahiya said he also chased the car with his bike and was in contact with the police.

After about one and a half hours, the body fell from the car near Jyoti village on Kanjhawala Road, after which the accused fled, he had added.

"It could not be just an accident," Dahiya further stressed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON