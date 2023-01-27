Post-parade rush triggers snarls around India Gate

Thousands of people visited India Gate after the Republic Day parade got over, and the number soared in the evening with thousands more joining to enjoy the public holiday and a laser show organised on the occasion, leading to snarls on roads around the monuments, traffic police officers said.

According to Delhi Police estimates, the gathering at India Gate swelled up to 150,000 by 7pm. This, they said, slowed down traffic on the C-Hexagon, as private vehicles, auto-rickshaws and cabs were halting at undesignated places, and people crossing the road at surface.

The portion of C-Hexagon, between Pandara Road and Purana Qila, remained packed with vehicles with constant pedestrian movement and halting of vehicles disturbed the traffic flow. Some commuters stuck in crawling traffic said it took them about 20-30 minutes to cross C-Hexagon.

Senior police officers, however, said that unlike previous years, the India Gate circle did not witness massive jams on Republic Day evening. They attributed the change to lesser turnout of revellers and better traffic arrangements, adding that at least 50 traffic personnel were deployed only at the C-Hexagon and adjoining roads such as Man Singh Road, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Tilak Marg, Purana Quila Road, and Shahjahan Road. Also, vehicular movement on the Kartavya Path was not allowed this year, they said.

“Previously, India Gate used to witness a gathering of nearly 750,000 people with people parking their vehicles by the roadside and walking on road around India Gate. This used to bring traffic in the area to a complete standstill. However, things were different this year. The turnout was low, proper diversions had been put in place and dedicated parking lots around Kartavya Path ensured there is no haphazard movement of vehicles,” said a senior traffic officer asking not to be named.

The entire India Gate circle and its adjoining roads were closed for traffic from 9am on Thursday morning till the parade concluded around 12.30 pm. From 2pm onwards, a crowd started thronging the India Gate and the lawns adjoining Kartavya Path, even as entry of vehicles on the parade stretch between C-Hexagon and Vijay Chowk was banned.

Officers involved in the traffic management said vehicular traffic was affected by the “unprecedented pedestrian movement” as well as people “taking selfies” with the tricolour with the historic monument in the backdrop. Several spots around the C-Hexagon were decorated with flowers and fancy lights, and revelers gathered at these spots to take selfies, the officers said.

“Traffic personnel removed autos, cabs and hawkers and urged pedestrians to keep the roads clear for vehicles. We were constantly monitoring the flow of vehicles. Vehicles were diverted from C-Hexagon to on other routes as and when the volume of vehicles increased. We had already identified the diversion points and deployment of traffic personnel were accordingly made,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Aalap Patel.

