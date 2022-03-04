PrayforUkraine finds voice in art

French artist Henri Matisse once said, ‘Creativity takes courage’. When art has the power to move mountains, who can stop one from standing in solidarity with non-violence, amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict? Through paintings, sand and food art, some creative souls have come forward to appeal for peace. Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a few sand artworks, while Delhi-based chef Jitender Singh has carved a message on a watermelon, an image of which he shared on Instagram.

“War kisi cheez ka samadhaan nahin hai,” Singh asserts, adding, “I wish the world lives with a sense of humanity. Hum ek aise field mein hain ki bahar jaake kuch kar nahin sakte, but we can express our feelings through our work... It (watermelon carving) took a day to execute. My peers are appreciating and encouraging my emotion.”

Delhi-based artist Tikuli Dogra created bookmarks with Ukranian folk art.

Painting, as a medium, isn’t just therapeutic, but also a tool to “show support, express dissent and raise voice against injustice”, opines Delhi-based artist Tikuli Dogra, who is extending solidarity to the people of Ukraine through bookmarks with Ukrainian folk art. She explains, “I took inspiration from Petrykivka — the firebird from their folklore — the fields of gold under the blue summer sky — colours of their national flag — and the sunflower, their national flower. I chose to make bookmarks so that when someone pauses reading, they may find a voice that honours, supports the people of Ukraine and all those suffering due to the devastation war brings.”

