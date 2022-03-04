#PrayforUkraine finds voice in art
French artist Henri Matisse once said, ‘Creativity takes courage’. When art has the power to move mountains, who can stop one from standing in solidarity with non-violence, amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict? Through paintings, sand and food art, some creative souls have come forward to appeal for peace. Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a few sand artworks, while Delhi-based chef Jitender Singh has carved a message on a watermelon, an image of which he shared on Instagram.
“War kisi cheez ka samadhaan nahin hai,” Singh asserts, adding, “I wish the world lives with a sense of humanity. Hum ek aise field mein hain ki bahar jaake kuch kar nahin sakte, but we can express our feelings through our work... It (watermelon carving) took a day to execute. My peers are appreciating and encouraging my emotion.”
Painting, as a medium, isn’t just therapeutic, but also a tool to “show support, express dissent and raise voice against injustice”, opines Delhi-based artist Tikuli Dogra, who is extending solidarity to the people of Ukraine through bookmarks with Ukrainian folk art. She explains, “I took inspiration from Petrykivka — the firebird from their folklore — the fields of gold under the blue summer sky — colours of their national flag — and the sunflower, their national flower. I chose to make bookmarks so that when someone pauses reading, they may find a voice that honours, supports the people of Ukraine and all those suffering due to the devastation war brings.”
Author Tweets @Nainaarora8
-
Swadesh Darshan awards: Tourism Ministry invites entries from States, UTs
In order to acknowledge the efforts undertaken by the State Governments, Union Territory Administrations, and various implementation agencies, the Ministry of Tourism on Thursday constituted Swadesh Darshan awards in different categories.
-
'Bowlers win you matches. Kohli developed that strength'
Gautam Gambhir believes that Rohit Sharma won't face difficult challenges as Test skipper because Virat Kohli has developed a solid bowling attack.
-
Kriti Sanon makes us fall in love with backless chiffon sarees this summer
Sarees worn by Bollywood celebrities have been trend setters for fashion enthusiasts in India and this summer season, Kriti Sanon makes us fall in love with backless chiffon sarees. Proving that chiffon sarees are ethnic summer wardrobe's mainstays, Kriti aced jaw dropping looks in an orange saree and a green saree, both with backless blouses, which are all the fashion inspo we need to conquer the trend like a pro.
-
'Virat once told me he was unhappy. He was confused': Kohli's former coach
A world renowned cricket coach has narrated a fascinating story of a young Virat Kohli during the latter's Under-19 days.
-
'I was captain in his first few Ranji games': Sehwag recalls Kohli's early days
Former India opener Virender Sehwag also wished Kohli on the occasion and recalled memories of his initial days in cricket, involving Kohli.