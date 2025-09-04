Prepared to tackle even if Yamuna level rises further in Delhi: Parvesh Kumar

New Delhi A view of Vishwakarama Colony near Jaitpur part-2 on Wednesday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

Even as the Yamuna breached the 207-metre mark on Wednesday, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) minister Parvesh Verma said that the carrying capacity of the river channel has been increased through a series of measures taken over the last six months and water will not enter Delhi roads like 2023 Delhi flood even if “the level rises by one or two metres more.”

The minister said: “Even if the level reaches 209m, water will not enter Delhi. However, we don’t think such a situation will arise. I believe that the water level will start to decrease from today (Wednesday evening.”

Speaking while reviewing the ITO barrage—one of the three barrages in Delhi used to regulate the river flow in the national capital—Verma said multiple departments have worked together to increase the Yamuna’s water carrying capacity. “Delhi is far better prepared today. Even if the water rises further, there is no need for panic.”

The minister said that I&FC has undertaken reinforcement of embankments at Yamuna Bazar and Vasudev Ghat, two of the most vulnerable stretches, to strengthen the capital’s flood defence system. “We have also undertaken removal of the obstructions and encroachments that previously hindered water discharge. We are undertaking round-the-clock monitoring of water release from Hathnikund, Wazirabad and Okhla barrages, enabling early action,” he added.

Comparing the situation with the 2023 flooding episode, Verma stated that discharge of 359,000 cusecs from the Hathnikund barrage had submerged large parts of Delhi. “This year, with almost a similar discharge level of 329,000 cusecs, the city remains safe and secure. Our administration has taken timely interventions,” he said.

Verma said that the areas that suffered waterlogging are located on floodplains, where people had made temporary houses despite repeated warnings. “Our rescue teams are on the ground, assisting families and shifting them to safer places. Citizens in the city need not worry. Delhi is safe,” he said.

Verma said that precautionary steps have already been taken and families living in low-lying floodplain areas are being shifted to safer locations by the district administration, while traffic movement on the Old Railway Bridge has been temporarily suspended to ensure public safety.