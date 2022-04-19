President Kovind approves bill for merger of Delhi’s civic bodies

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to legislation for the unification of Delhi’s three civic bodies, the Centre said in a notification on Tuesday, which also gave some clarity about how the new wards will be carved out.

The approval means the bill passed for the unification is now an Act, which will come into effect with its publication in the official gazette. The Centre will issue a separate notification for the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). “It shall come into force on such date as the Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, appoint...Provided that different dates may be appointed for different provisions of this Act and any reference in any such provision to the commencement of this Act shall be construed as a reference to the coming into force of that provision,” said the notification.

The notification, which is meant to inform the public about the Act receiving the President’s assent, indicated a fresh census will be carried out to redraw the wards in Delhi. Delhi currently has 272 wards. Under the unified MCD, the city will have a maximum of 250 wards, meaning it could be lower than that as well.

“Upon the completion of each census after the establishment of the Corporation, the number of seats shall be on the basis of the population of Delhi as ascertained at that census and shall be determined by the central government by notification in the Official Gazette and the number of seats to be reserved for the members of the Scheduled Castes shall, as nearly as may be, bear the same ratio to the total number of seats as the population of Scheduled Castes bears to the total population of Delhi,” the notification by the ministry of law and justice said.

It added the seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes may be allotted by rotation to different wards in a manner prescribed by the Centre.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill was passed on April 5. It mandated the Centre to appoint a special officer to exercise the power and discharge the functions of the corporation until its first meeting is held.

MCD elections were scheduled this month. On March 9, the State Election Commission deferred the announcement of the poll scheduled after receiving a Centre’s communication about the merger of the three civic bodies.

On March 30, Union home minister Amit Shah said the merger was meant for more transparency and better services. He said MCD was trifurcated in 2012 in a hurry for political reasons, which lead to an imbalance between the income and liabilities of the civic bodies. The terms of the three municipal bodies will expire on May 18, 19, and 22.

The law for the merger appears to give greater authority to the Centre. It specifies the word “government” will be replaced with “central government” in at least 11 sections of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. These pertain to naming or resizing any zone or ward, listing out the obligatory functions of MCD, rules on declaration of assets of councillors, the appointment and pay scale of the commissioner, approvals for loans, and action against any councillor or MCD official.

The new Act says the commissioner shall exercise powers and discharge functions on “building regulations” under the Centre’s general superintendence and direction.

