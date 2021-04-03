President Kovind ‘improving continuously’, shifted from ICU: Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind was on Saturday shifted to a special room from the intensive care unit (ICU) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and his health has been “improving continuously” after undergoing a cardiac bypass surgery earlier this week, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. “President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest,” Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

President Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery at AIIMS successfully on Tuesday. The 75-year-old President underwent a health check-up at the Indian Army’s R&R Hospital last Friday after he complained of discomfort in his chest and was later shifted to AIIMS.

On Thursday, the President said he is recovering well after his bypass surgery and thanked doctors and caregivers. He tweeted to say he was touched by messages from citizens and leaders from across the country and abroad wishing him a speedy recovery. "I've been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers. I'm touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me speedy recovery. It’s difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!" he posted on Twitter.

Political leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh and, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wished him well after his successful bypass surgery.

