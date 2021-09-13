Prisoner assaulted by two inmates in Tihar jail

New Delhi: An undertrial prisoner at Tihar jail was stabbed multiple times by two of his fellow inmates in Jail number 2, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police Urvija Goel said the matter was reported from Deen Dayal Updhyay hospital, where the injured prisoner was taken for treatment by the jail staff, around 10pm on Saturday. The DCP said the injured prisoner was identified as Sumit Dutt.

“A sub-inspector who reached the hospital, was told by the doctors that the inmate suffered several stab injuries,” said Goel. The police also recorded Dutt’s statement.

Dutt told the police that he was assaulted with sharp weapons by his fellow inmates Brijesh alias Kalu and another man on Saturday evening. “Dutt received injuries on his thigh, abdomen and ribs. He was referred from DDU hospital to Safdarjung hospital,” the police officer said.

Police said Brijesh also suffered an injury, and added that he was also taken to Safdarjung hospital.

“A case has been registered at the Hari Nagar police station,” the officer said.

HT tried connecting the jail officials but they could not be contacted.