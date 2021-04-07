Your car is a public place, have to wear a mask even if alone, says high court

It is compulsory for people to wear a mask in a private vehicle even if they are driving alone, the Delhi high court ordered on Wednesday, ruling that a private vehicle on the roads is also covered under the definition of a public place.

The high court also chided four lawyers who petitioned the high court last year against fines imposed by the Delhi Police for violating the mask rule, observing that compliance by lawyers encourages common people also to wear the masks needed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said a private vehicle on the road is a public place and it is mandatory to wear a mask even when one is travelling alone in the car.

“A mask acts as a suraksha kavach (protective shield) which would prevent the spread of the deadly virus,” the high court said, recalling that several experts, doctors and researchers have emphasised on the need to wear face masks right from the early days of the pandemic.

Saurabh Sharma, a lawyer who was fined ₹500 for not wearing a mask last year, had challenged the penalty in his petition filed in September last year. Sharma said the officers who imposed the fine had failed to provide any executive order to establish that it was mandatory to wear masks while travelling alone in a private vehicle.

Sharma’s petition echoed a view that had been articulated by many people on and off social media who argued that people should be allowed to take off their masks when driving alone.

The central government, which had first made it compulsory for people to wear masks in public places in April last year, did not take a stand on the prosecution of motorists and left it to state governments to see how they wanted to implement the rule.

In this case, the Delhi government supported the prosecution of the lawyers during proceedings in the high court.

A day before Saurabh Sharma filed his petition, the Chandigarh administration told police personnel to stop prosecuting people for not wearing masks if they are alone in the car.

It is not clear if the Delhi high court’s ruling would persuade other states to review their stand on this issue.