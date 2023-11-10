Probe Dwarka e-way land acquisition complaint: Delhi CM

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the vigilance minister to investigate a complaint about alleged irregularities in land acquisition for the Dwarka expressway and whether the company that employed chief secretary Naresh Kumar’s son benefitted in the process, vigilance minister Atishi’s office said in a statement on Friday. Chief secretary Kumar refuted the allegations entirely and said called it a case of “vendetta due to vested interests”. New Delhi, India - Nov. 7, 2023: MCD Councillors meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Photo by HT/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

“The CM has sent the complaint to the minister of vigilance for a detailed inquiry into the matter,” the minister’s office said. The complainant is a lawyer whose identity the government has not disclosed.

The complaint is regarding 19 acre land in the southwest district which was acquired by the National Highways Authority of India for in 2018. The then additional district magistrate had fixed ₹41.52 crore as compensation which was allegedly increased to ₹353.79 crore in May this year by the southwest district magistrate after the owners went into arbitration.

Later disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the DM, Hemant Kumar, who was transferred to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the ministry of home affairs on October 19. He was then suspended and the case was referred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation for inquiry on October 20.

Chief secretary Naresh Kumar said “I recommended disciplinary action against him... Why would I recommend an inquiry if my family is involved in the scam? This seems to be a vendetta against me by vested interests with obvious reasons when so many illegalities have been exposed by me,” said Kumar.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!