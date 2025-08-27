Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Probing harassment plaint against Op Sindoor victims: Delhi Police

Published on: Aug 27, 2025 05:10 am IST

In August, an ACP level official allegedly called for the submission linked to Rajya Sabha MP’s online harassment complaint.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Tuesday said they are investigating a complaint from Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas against the online harassment faced by families of survivors of the April 2025 Pahalgam attack and foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

The Pahalgam attack took place in April this year and 26 tourists were killed by armed terrorists. (ANI)
As per a letter to the Delhi Police, Brittas had written to Home Minister Amit Shah in May. In August, an ACP level official allegedly called him to submit evidence linked to his complaint.

Brittas, in his letter stated, he sent police screenshots, news links, social media posts and other information indicating “cyber attack” against Misri and his family, and kin of survivor N. Ramachandran and of Lt. Vinay Narwal who died in the attack.

The Pahalgam attack took place in April this year and 26 tourists were killed by armed terrorists. In the retaliatory Operation Sindoor, there were social media posts purportedly from unknown handles against Misri’s family and others.

Brittas said it was a concerted campaign of cyber harassment and vilification. He added that while all evidence is in public domain, he has still attached all the proof.

A senior police officer said, “An FIR has not been registered. Moreover, we always ask our complainants to furnish evidence, especially in cases of online trolling and harassment. The investigating officer only asked for formal complaint with evidence attached. We are looking into the matter and will take action.”

