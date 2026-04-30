Procurement norms for whet eased in Delhi: CM

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced relaxed norms for wheat procurement as the rising temperatures have affected the crop quality this year.

She said the decision aims to ease farmers’ distress and prevent them from resorting to selling their produce at lower prices. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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She said the decision aims to ease farmers’ distress and prevent them from resorting to selling their produce at lower prices.

Following a request sent by the Delhi government to the Centre on April 21, special relaxations in quality standards for wheat procurement have approved for all districts of Delhi for the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2026-27, official said.

Under the revised norms, wheat with up to 70% loss of lustre will now be accepted. Additionally, the permissible limit for shrivelled and broken grains has been increased from 6% to 15% to ensure that weather-affected produce also qualifies for procurement, said Gupta. However, the limit for broken and slightly broken grains together must not exceed 6%.

“Wheat procured under these relaxed norms will be handled separately. Such grain will be stored independently from regular stock, with a distinct accounting system to ensure full transparency,” she said, adding that this wheat will be prioritised for early utilisation and will not be stored for extended periods.

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{{^usCountry}} The wheat procured under these provisions will be used strictly within Delhi to meet local food requirements, she said, assuring that the Delhi government will be responsible for any deterioration in quality during storage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The wheat procured under these provisions will be used strictly within Delhi to meet local food requirements, she said, assuring that the Delhi government will be responsible for any deterioration in quality during storage. {{/usCountry}}

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