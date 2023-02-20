Professors say concerned over new Delhi University policy

Days after the semester classes at Delhi University ended, teachers have raised concerns over a delay in notifying new assessment schemes for undergraduate students.

The semester classes ended on February 16, but the university notified its new assessment policy — which gives greater weightage to internal assessment and requires continuous evaluation — on February 10, leaving teachers in a situation where they are expected to give marks without the implementation of continuous evaluation throughout the semester.

Guidelines outlining examination policies for value added courses, skill enhancement courses, and ability enhancement courses were notified on February 15.

Abha Dev Habib, who teaches physics at Miranda House, said the university was ill-prepared. “As teachers, we want to evaluate students in an honest and transparent manner. For this, the university has to provide us with guidelines earlier. We were under the impression that the internal assessment mechanism will remain the same as it was under the choice-based credit system since 2015. Suddenly, the university has increased the weightage for internals, which has overburdened students who already have multiple papers to give,” she said.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the university had adopted new provisions in line with the New Education Policy, and various committees deliberated on the new assessment policies before they were implemented. “For different courses, we set up committees, and the chairpersons of these committees discussed various provisions and schemes of continuous assessment with concerned teachers regularly. The university has simply added some more options that can be availed for internal assessment. We must take into account that whenever any new change is implemented, there is a possibility of some gaps, and it takes time for stakeholders to adjust to new policies,” said Gupta.

Naveen Gaur, DU faculty and former Academic Council member, said, “Major policy decisions are being taken in a rushed manner without students having any clarity from the beginning of the semester.”

He added that the university’s guidelines on February 15 outlined examination by an external examiner appointed by college principals for value added courses and skill enhancement courses. “How can students be awarded marks with transparency if the assessment guidelines are being issued at the last minute? These details should have been shared much earlier,” said Gaur.