Property dealer shot dead in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar
A 40-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unknown two-wheeler-borne miscreants on Sunday evening in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area, police said.
Police said the Jamia Nagar police station received a call from Holy Hospital on Sunday evening, informing them that one Mohammad Waseef Sattar Ghazi, a property dealer from Jamia Nagar, had been brought to the hospital with bullet injuries by locals. “The doctors of the hospital declared him dead. Police immediately reached the hospital and initiated an enquiry. During the preliminary investigation, we found that Ghazi was riding his motorcycle and some unknown persons on a two-wheeler fired at him near Moosa Masjid in Noor Nagar. The police team has already started inspecting the scene of the crime,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.
He also said that a case under Section 302 (culpable homicide amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. “During the course of investigation, footage of CCTV cameras installed in nearby spots are being checked,” the officer added.
-
Puneeth Rajkumar-themed Lal Bagh flower show in Bengaluru draws huge crowd on fi
The Lal Bagh Botanical Garden Flower Show, on its last day, attracted a huge crowd as fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar thronged Lal Bagh to pay tributes to their favourite hero. Bengaluru traffic police have also been working to avoid traffic congestion around the area on the last day and already issued a traffic advisory to the people who are visiting the park on Independence Day.
-
Yogi Adityanath targets ₹10 lakh cr investment at global summit for ‘naya UP’
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has attracted investment of Rs 4 lakh crore and is eyeing another Rs 10 lakh crore investment at the global investors' summit, proposed to be held in UP in January-February 2023. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for converting the 75 years celebration of India's independence into a “rashtriya utsav (national festival)”. Nine airports were there in the state and five more are coming up.
-
‘Still to achieve goal of egalitarian society’: Jharkhand CM
Chief minister Hemant Soren said though the tribals and downtrodden were empowered socially, financially and economically during the last 75 years, the goal of establishing an egalitarian society was still to be achieved. “We cannot achieve this goal unless we are successful in preventing exploitation of a person by another person,” Soren said after hoisting the national flag at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground.
-
Independence Day celebrations held across J&K amid tight security
Independence Day celebrations were held across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday amid high security. J&K's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha unfurled the national flag at the SK stadium in Srinagar while chairpersons of the District Development Council were at the district headquarters to hoist the tricolour. In his address, L-G Sinha said the administration decided that 5 August will be celebrated as freedom from corruption day every year.
-
Chhattisgarh: 5 of a family die after house wall collapses in Bastar’s Kanker
In a tragic development on India's Independence Day, a couple and their three children were killed after a wall in their house collapsed in Bastar's Kanker in Chhattisgarh on Monday. Kanker superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha said the incident took place in the morning in Irpanar village in Pakhanjore area of the district when the victims were asleep in their mud house.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics