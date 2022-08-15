Property dealer shot dead in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar

A 40-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unknown two-wheeler-borne miscreants on Sunday evening in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area, police said.

Police said the Jamia Nagar police station received a call from Holy Hospital on Sunday evening, informing them that one Mohammad Waseef Sattar Ghazi, a property dealer from Jamia Nagar, had been brought to the hospital with bullet injuries by locals. “The doctors of the hospital declared him dead. Police immediately reached the hospital and initiated an enquiry. During the preliminary investigation, we found that Ghazi was riding his motorcycle and some unknown persons on a two-wheeler fired at him near Moosa Masjid in Noor Nagar. The police team has already started inspecting the scene of the crime,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.

He also said that a case under Section 302 (culpable homicide amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. “During the course of investigation, footage of CCTV cameras installed in nearby spots are being checked,” the officer added.