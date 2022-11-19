Punjab clamps down on gun culture, 274 licences suspended

The Patiala district administration on Saturday suspended 274 arms licences after the Punjab government, on November 13, ordered a review of the licences within three months and banned the public display of firearms and songs allegedly promoting gun culture, people aware of the developments said.

Patiala deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Saturday said the action was taken against people having more than two weapons per licence. “Show-cause notices have also been issued, asking the holders of arms licences why these should not be cancelled,” she said.

Two weapons are allowed on one arms licence, she said.

Weapon holders have been asked to deposit the same with immediate effect, the DC said, adding, that arms licences of all those who have been bound down under Section 107/110 (a magistrate has the power, in cases of emergency when a breach of the peace is imminent, to order the accused person to furnish security) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) are also being suspended for the period of the bond according to Section 9 (prohibition of possession of arms and ammunition) of the Arms Act.

DC Sawhney said that the district magistrate office has also shared a list of around 30,000 arms licences with the police department for verification of any criminal misconduct.

The Punjab government had on November 13 banned the public display of firearms, including on social media, and songs allegedly promoting gun culture and violence, as it tightened regulation after facing flak from the opposition over the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of targeted killings in Amritsar and Faridkot districts.

“If any license has been found to be issued to any ineligible person, then it should be cancelled immediately. A complete ban should be imposed on songs eulogizing guns and violence. Complete ban on public display of weapons, including on social media,” the directive said.

The state government also directed a review of arms licences within three months, with no new licence to be issued during the period, and surprise checks, according to an official order.

According to the order, directions were also issued for registration of the first information report (FIR) against those indulging in hate speech against any community.