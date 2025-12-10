PWD kicks off road, drain revamp of key Delhi waterlogging hot spot

New Delhi Work will be done before next monsoon, PWD said. (Representative photo)

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday initiated a key infrastructure project aimed at improving drainage and pedestrian facilities along the Karala–Kanjhawala Road, including the construction of a new stormwater drain system and continuous footpaths along both sides of Guru Golwalkar Marg (Road No. 3), officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

It will cover a total length of 10 kilometres along one of the top waterlogging hot spots in the city. PWD minister Parvesh Verma laid the foundation stone for the project, which has been sanctioned at a cost of ₹21 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister instructed officials to complete the development before the monsoon, instead of the previously approved 12-month timeline. “This revised deadline is necessary to ensure that residents experience relief from flooding during the upcoming rainy season. The redevelopment will also focus on improving pedestrian mobility in the area. The footpaths will be constructed using more durable materials to ensure continuity and accessibility for residents who frequently use the stretch to reach markets, bus stops and nearby institutional areas,” Verma said.

Officials said the initiative is designed to address long-standing issues of waterlogging, dilapidated road infrastructure and inadequate pedestrian access from Jain Nagar to Kanjhawala Chowk, and up to the Mungeshpur drain.

Officials said the plan involves building reinforced cement concrete (RCC) drains measuring between 1.2m x 1.2m and 2.2m x 1.6m in different sections, depending on the water flow requirement. The corridor is currently served by an old drainage network that often proves inadequate during peak monsoon, leading to flooding of residential and commercial areas nearby.

The minister said the project will be executed along both carriageways, with five kilometres of drainage and footpath construction on each side.

The scope includes repairing and strengthening damaged road edges to improve vehicular movement. Officials said that the effort is expected to significantly enhance stormwater capacity and support smoother traffic dispersal.

Officials said that once complete, the project will facilitate better last-mile connectivity to neighbourhoods of Karala, Jain Nagar and Kanjhawala. The upgraded drainage is planned to channel stormwater efficiently toward the Mungeshpur drain, reducing surface run-off and preventing overflow onto the main carriageway.

The department will monitor progress through regular site inspections, with engineers instructed to minimise inconvenience to daily commuters during construction. Traffic diversions, if required, will be planned in coordination with Delhi Traffic Police, they said.

PWD officials said that the project is part of the department’s plan to revamp over 400 kilometres of arterial road stretches by March. Karala-Kanjhawala, along with Rohtak Road, Loni roundabout, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road and the area under the Zakhira flyover, are among the worst waterlogging hot spots of the city.