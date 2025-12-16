The Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government has issued standard operating procedure (SOP) governing road repair work and the operation of road maintenance vans across the nearly 1,400 km arterial road network under its jurisdiction, with a focus on improving safety standards, reducing emergency response time and preventing manual scavenging, officials said on Monday. PWD rolls out norms for safe road repair and upkeep, manhole entry

The SOP covers not only road surfaces but also associated infrastructure such as carriageways, footpaths, central verges, side drains and other elements within the right of way (ROW). Under the new norms, maintenance vans will operate between 9am and 5pm, with each van staffed by one supervisor, one mason and four workers. All vans will be fitted with camera systems integrated with GPS through specialised software to enable real-time monitoring of operations.

The 18-page order notes that while PWD is responsible for immediate and urgent repair, maintenance and upkeep of roads through the deployment of maintenance vans, the Delhi government has observed a “lack of uniformity in the deployment and operation of these vans,” prompting the need for standardised procedures.

For road repair works, the SOP makes it mandatory for contractors to place warning signage 50 to 100 metres ahead of the worksite, depending on road speed, and to install traffic cones and barricades to alert motorists and ensure worker safety.

The order also lays down safety protocols for work related to covered drains and manholes. It mandates that a risk assessment be carried out before the commencement of any such work to identify potential chemical, biological and physical hazards.

“Mechanical ventilation should be used to continuously circulate fresh air into the manhole to maintain a safe atmosphere inside,” the order states, adding that ventilation must continue during intermittent pauses until the manhole is securely closed and workers have exited the area.

The SOP further requires contractors to test oxygen levels and check for combustible and toxic gases before any manhole entry. It also enforces a “two-man rule”, under which workers must operate in pairs to enhance safety. In addition, PWD is required to ensure that a trained rescue team is readily available to respond swiftly in case of emergencies.

Earlier this year, HT had reported that desilting of covered drains in the city was being carried out manually and in hazardous conditions.