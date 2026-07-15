PWD tests new technology that can fix a pothole in under five minutes

The public works department (PWD) on Tuesday tested a mechanised system that can repair a pothole in a few minutes even during wet weather conditions, as it explores ways to carry out road repairs more quickly during the monsoon.

Officials said the system uses a single machine to completely clean and fill a pothole. (HT Photo)

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The spray injection patching technology was demonstrated in the presence of PWD minister Parvesh Verma. The system uses a single machine to clean a pothole with high-velocity air, spray a layer of bitumen emulsion and then fill it with emulsion-coated aggregates injected under high pressure.

The process does not require rollers for compaction, and officials said repaired stretches can be opened to traffic immediately.

“The technology offers faster, more durable and all-weather road maintenance with minimal inconvenience to commuters. If the trial meets our expectations, we will explore its wider adoption to strengthen Delhi’s road maintenance system. Our focus is to embrace proven, modern technologies that deliver better roads, greater efficiency and a smoother travel experience for the people of Delhi,” Verma said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to PWD officials, a pothole can be repaired in two to five minutes, while a single machine can fix between 100 and 150 potholes a day. The system can also be used in wet weather, potentially allowing the department to continue repairs during the monsoon, when conventional patchwork is often difficult. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to PWD officials, a pothole can be repaired in two to five minutes, while a single machine can fix between 100 and 150 potholes a day. The system can also be used in wet weather, potentially allowing the department to continue repairs during the monsoon, when conventional patchwork is often difficult. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the method requires less equipment at the repair site and does not involve prolonged road closures, reducing disruption to traffic. Since it uses a cold-applied process, it also consumes less fuel than conventional hot-mix methods and uses material according to the size of the damaged portion, they said.

Apart from potholes, the system can be used to repair damaged road edges, utility cuts and wide cracks.

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Officials said the technology is already being used by road agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka and Telangana.

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