PWD to install automated mist sprayers at Anand Vihar to curb dust

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to install an automated mist spraying system on streetlight poles around east Delhi’s Anand Vihar, which is one of the most persistent pollution hotspot in the city. A similar misting system at Dwarka’s Sector 19. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Of the 25 days this month, while Delhi has seen three “severe” days between November 11 and 13, the Anand Vihar station has recorded 11 such days.

According to officials, the mechanism involves mounting misting nozzles on the central verges of major roads in Anand Vihar and adjacent Vivek Vihar. It will utilise fine-spray RO-treated water, with an installed pumping unit rated at about 2,000 litres per hour. The total estimated cost of the project is around ₹4 crore, including installation of the equipment along with five years of operation and maintenance.

Officials said that the misting system will likely run in two shifts from 6am to 2pm and 4pm to 10pm to target peak traffic hours when dust and vehicular emissions combine.

The department is extending its network of misting poles and smog-gun installations to pollution hotspots such as Narela, Bawana and Jahangirpuri, where road-dust has been flagged as a major contributor to the city’s PM2.5 levels.

“Given the heavy traffic flows and interstate bus depots around Anand Vihar, dust re-suspension and vehicular emissions spike every evening. This mist sprayer is meant to keep the road surface wet-settled, reducing dust suspension into the air,” an official said.

Work on site is expected to begin within a month and is expected to be completed in another fortnight.