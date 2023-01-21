Question Hour irrelevant as LG cant take questions on law and order: Goel

Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said that he is not in favour of having a Question Hour in the House as he cannot accept legislators’ queries on the reserved subjects of law and order, land, and services due to restrictions by lieutenant governor VK Saxena.

Speaking during his post-assembly session press conference, Goel said, “It is irrelevant to allow Question Hour unless the LG permits questions to be asked by the MLAs these subjects. I am not in the favour of Question Hour. When the Speaker cannot accept questions about the Delhi Police, services, land and the building department, what subjects remain to be accepted?”

The LG’s office did not respond to requests for comments.

To be sure, the four-day assembly session that ended on Thursday did not have a Question Hour, and the Bharatiya Janata Party has repeatedly alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government was “running away” by not holding it.

Demanding the that curbs be lifted, Goel said, “There has never been such a restriction since the constitution of Delhi assembly. Is the LG scared that the corruption in the police, the DDA and the transfer scam of the services department will be exposed?”

Speaking about BJP legislators bringing oxygen cylinders into the House as part of its protest against air pollution in Delhi, and bringing bottles of Yamuna water against pollution in the river, Goel said it was a “security lapse”.

“The security officials concerned have been warned about this and a direction has been issued regarding protests happening just outside the Assembly premises. I have sent to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and a private company the samples of purported Yamuna water presented by the BJP MLAs in the session for lab tests,” he said.