 Raids targeting people linked to AAP aimed to politically crush Kejriwal: Atishi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / Raids targeting people linked to AAP aimed to politically crush Kejriwal: Atishi

Raids targeting people linked to AAP aimed to politically crush Kejriwal: Atishi

ByAlok KN Mishra
Feb 07, 2024 12:11 PM IST

Delhi minister Atishi said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi know that Kejriwal is the only leader who can challenge them

Delhi minister Atishi on Wednesday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s raids at the premises of people linked to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a day earlier were not aimed at search and seizure but part of attempts to politically crush chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. She added the ED did not specify the case under which the raids were conducted.

Delhi minister Atishi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
Delhi minister Atishi in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Atishi said the raids at the premises of Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar and Rajya Sabha member ND Gupta continued for 16 hours and 18 hours. “...the ED officers did not search the houses, did not go to any room, and conducted no inquiries with Kumar and Gupta.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

She added it may be the first time in ED’s history that even after 16-hour-long raids nothing in writing was provided about the case in which the investigation was carried out.

Atishi cited the document provided to Kumar and called it historical as it did not mention the case in which the raids were conducted. “Usually when the ED conducts raids, it prepares a search and seizure report mentioning the details...” She maintained ED officers sat in the drawing room during the raid at Kumar’s residence.

“They did not see any documents, did not inquire, did not prepare any search and seizure report. They only took the downloads of two Gmail accounts of [Kumar] and three phones...”

ED officials said the agency on Tuesday conducted raids at 12 locations in a case linked to the Delhi Jal Board. They said that they were investigating whether the AAP or some of its functionaries received kickbacks worth 21 crore in an illegal tender process. These funds may have allegedly been used to fund election campaigning.

Atishi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi know that Kejriwal is the only leader who can challenge them. She added Kejriwal continuously raises his voice against them and is not afraid. “Now they have directed ED to put everyone around Kejriwal in jail. First, they decide who they want to put in jail and later they decide the case...”

Atishi said ED is a premier investigation agency supposed to check money laundering for narcotics sales and terrorism but was being used to finish political rivals and Kejriwal tops the list. “That is why Kejriwal, people close to him, and AAP leaders are being targeted in one after another.”

BJP leader Harish Khurana said if the AAP leaders are honest, why are they in jail and not getting bail? “The agencies present the facts in courts.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On