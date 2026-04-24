...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Railways rolls out access-control pilot at New Delhi station

Northern Railways is testing new access control systems at New Delhi Railway Station to manage crowds, including turnstiles and future QR code entry.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:24 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
Advertisement

The Northern Railways has kicked off the implementation of new access control systems at the New Delhi Railway Station in order to better manage the crowds, with the pilot being tested at Gate number 9 of the station on the Ajmeri Gate side.

Under the pilot, turnstiles, which allow entry, but not exit, are being installed to regulate the flow of passengers inside.

Under the pilot, turnstiles, which allow entry, but not exit, are being installed to regulate the flow of passengers inside. “This is being done by the Delhi Division of Northern Railways. It includes separate entry points for reserved and unreserved passengers. Moreover, turnstile gates (one-side exits) are being installed at the exit gates, with a trial being done on gate number 9 on the Ajmeri Gate side,” a senior Railways official said.

This is being carried out alongside proper ticket checking and queue management by the Commercial and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff. “New signages are also being installed for passenger convenience. Overall, the goal is proper crowd management,” the official added.

The long-term goal includes integration with QR-codes for entry and the use of AI-based cameras for better safety. This was decided in a Ministry of Railways meeting, chaired by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in March.

 
new delhi railway station
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Railways rolls out access-control pilot at New Delhi station
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.