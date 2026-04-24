Railways rolls out access-control pilot at New Delhi station

The Northern Railways has kicked off the implementation of new access control systems at the New Delhi Railway Station in order to better manage the crowds, with the pilot being tested at Gate number 9 of the station on the Ajmeri Gate side. Under the pilot, turnstiles, which allow entry, but not exit, are being installed to regulate the flow of passengers inside.

Under the pilot, turnstiles, which allow entry, but not exit, are being installed to regulate the flow of passengers inside. “This is being done by the Delhi Division of Northern Railways. It includes separate entry points for reserved and unreserved passengers. Moreover, turnstile gates (one-side exits) are being installed at the exit gates, with a trial being done on gate number 9 on the Ajmeri Gate side,” a senior Railways official said.

This is being carried out alongside proper ticket checking and queue management by the Commercial and Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff. “New signages are also being installed for passenger convenience. Overall, the goal is proper crowd management,” the official added.

The long-term goal includes integration with QR-codes for entry and the use of AI-based cameras for better safety. This was decided in a Ministry of Railways meeting, chaired by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in March.

This would allow entry to be regulated based on valid tickets, enabling better segregation of reserved ticket holders, monthly season ticket holders and unreserved passengers, it was decided. “Though initially turnstiles are being installed, QR code based entry is also planned in the future,” an official said.

The railway station typically sees an average footfall of 400,000 to 500,000 passengers, which can go up to 700,000 passengers during the festive periods. Last year in October, a permanent holding area — Yatri Suvidha Kendra was opened at the Ajmeri Gate side of the station to manage the festival crowd rush. Over 7,000 passengers can be accommodated there, with 22 ticket counters, 25 ATVMs and adequate seating and restrooms.