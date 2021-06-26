Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News
delhi news

Rain and thunderstorm in Delhi bring respite from heat

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, South-west Delhi," the IMD said in a tweet.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Strong winds blowing dust from the Central Vista construction site in the evening at India Gate in New Delhi, India.

Marking a possible onset of pre-monsoon, the national capital on Saturday saw light rain in some parts accompanied with storm, ending the hot day on a pleasant note. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain for Saturday.

Adjoining areas Nuh, Tizara, Rewari, Faridabad (Haryana), Noida, Greater-Noida and Indirapuram are also likely to witness rain and windy weather for the next two hours, IMD said.

The weather body on Saturday said monsoon is unlikely to progress to Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab for nearly two weeks and is also likely to enter a “break spell” from June 29 onwards. Heavy rain will be confined to northeast India while rainfall will be subdued in the rest of the country at least till around July 5, it added.

“Models suggest monsoon entering into a break spell from July 29. Heavy rains to be confined mainly over northeast India at least till July 5 with suppressed rainfall over rest of India. Active-break spells are part of monsoon dynamics and decides quantum of seasonal rainfall,” tweeted M Rajeevan, secretary of ministry of earth sciences.

He added break spells normally last for a week. But in some years, they have lasted over 10 days. Longer breaks can affect agriculture.

Topics
delhi weather
