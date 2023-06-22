Delhi wakes up to rain, Gurugram to a deluge

Many areas in Delhi and the National Capital Region woke up to light to moderate showers on Wednesday owing to a low-pressure area in central Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that its effect will continue to bring more rain in the next 48 hours in NCR. The Capital received a fresh spell of rain due to the phenomenon even as the effect of cyclone Biparjoy was slowly waning on Tuesday. Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road near Narsinghpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

However, rain over four hours on Wednesday brought traffic to a standstill in Gurugram as several areas of the city witnessed waterlogging in key stretches and internal roads. According to district administration data, Gurugram received 33mm of rainfall till 8.30am on Wednesday. Officials said that along with internal roads, Narsinghpur Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk were the most affected. Vehicles were seen submerged in the water on the NH-48 stretch.

Teams of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority were deployed to clear water chutes and road gullies at all waterlogged locations. “At certain locations, the water level gradually receded, and situation was normal by 11.30am. In areas where heavy waterlogging was reported, pumps and machinery were deployed to address the situation. All the underpasses were free of any water accumulation and safe for travelling,” said Vikram Singh, executive engineer of GMDA.

Arun Sirohi, a daily commuter from Sohna Road to Cyber City, said that situation was bad between 8am and 11am and commuters had started taking internal roads that led to traffic congestion. “The condition of road on Golf Course Extension Road needs attention and repair work. This is one of the prime roads and is most neglected,” he said.

Waterlogging was also reported from parts of south and southwest Delhi and the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory in the morning for commuters to avoid the carriageway from Mundka towards Nangloi on Rohtak Road and the carriageway from Dhansa towards Bahadurgarh.

Despite intermittent showers in the first half of the day, it remained sultry for the second half, with the Capital recording a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius (°C) on Wednesday. This was, however, a degree below normal for this time of the year. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was clocked at 38.1°C.

Delhi’s minimum was recorded at 27.4°C on Wednesday, which was also a degree below normal. It was 27°C on Tuesday. IMD forecasts that Delhi is likely to record a maximum and minimum of 38°C and 28°C, respectively, on Thursday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C in Gurugram, while the minimum was 24°C. No rain was recorded in Noida, where the maximum was clocked at 35.3°C and the minimum was 28°C.

Met officials said that many areas in north, south, and southwest Delhi recorded rain on Wednesday morning between 5.30am and 9.30am, while it skipped several areas in central Delhi altogether. The rain interrupted International Yoga Day celebrations at a few sites as well.

While no rain was recorded at Delhi’s base weather station, Safdarjung, through the day, southwest Delhi’s Ayanagar received 10.2mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Mungeshpur received 28mm of rainfall in the same period. The weather station at Ridge received trace rainfall till 8.30 am, Jafarpur 3.5mm, Mayur Vihar 0.5mm, and Pitampura 0.5mm. Post 8.30 am and till 5.30 pm, only two stations – Najafgarh (23.5mm) and Jafarpur (6mm) recorded rain.

“We started to see thunder clouds forming from 5.30am and some parts received rain till 9:30 am. Two distinct weather cells were formed, one extending from north Delhi towards Noida and the other over Gurugram and south Delhi. Cyclone Biparjoy has weakened and there is a low-pressure area currently over central Uttar Pradesh bringing moisture. It is expected to feed moisture over the next 48 hours too, so parts of NCR will likely receive a drizzle to light showers on Thursday and Friday too,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

Wednesday’s relative humidity ranged between 57% and 85%, IMD data showed, making for similar sultry conditions as Tuesday.

A relative humidity of 57% was recorded at 2.30 pm, with a temperature of 36.2°C combined for a heat index (HI) or “real feel” of 47°C. The HI was 47°C on Tuesday as well.

HI indicates just how hot the weather actually feels to the human body, combining both the temperature and humidity at any given time.

The rain also improved the Capital’s air quality to “satisfactory” from Tuesday’s “moderate”. Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 91 (satisfactory) according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin at 4pm on Wednesday. Forecasts show the AQI is now likely to return to the “moderate” category by Thursday.