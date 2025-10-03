Rain fails to dampen Dussehra spirit in Delhi; Ravana Dahan held with zeal

Millions of city residents celebrated Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami on Thursday with pomp and fervour, even as sudden showers swept the city, drenching effigies, but failing to dampen the spirit. Organisers scrambled with wet effigies, wiring checks and waterlogging fixes, but spectators cheered as towering effigies burned bright across city. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Despite the sudden turn in weather, crowds thronged Ramlila grounds across the Capital, cheering as towering effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhkarna, and son Meghnad went up in flames, marking the triumph of good over evil.

At many venues, the spectacle came after a tense wait as organisers scrambled to salvage waterlogged grounds, soaked effigies, and drenched seating.

At the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila at the Red Fort grounds, one of Delhi’s grandest celebrations, the first downpour sent spectators scurrying for cover. Organisers said that for a moment they feared the event would fizzle out.

“People were running here and there for shelter. We thought the crowd would disperse and the effigy burning would not be as exciting. But instead, more people gathered to watch,” an organiser said. Extra dry grass and kerosene were deployed to ensure the sodden effigies burned bright.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta, who attended the Ravana Dahan at northwest Delhi’s Pitampura’s PU Block Ramlila Ground, used the weather itself as a metaphor for resilience.

“Aaj chahe Ramji upaar se kitnahi baarshe, parantu ravan daahan hona hi tha (Today, no matter how much Ramji rained from above, Ravana had to be killed),” she said.

“The festival of Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of righteousness. Ravana Dahan reminds us that arrogance and unrighteousness never win.”

But behind the scenes, many organisers admitted the rain left them scrambling. Rahul Sharma, a member of the Nav Shri Dharmik Ramlila Committee, said mats and chairs were soaked and effigies had to be dried hurriedly. “If it had rained in the afternoon, we could have prepared. But this was sudden. The effigy burning was delayed by almost half an hour,” he said.

At Indraprastha, Ramlila organisers double-checked electrical wiring after rain left the ground soggy. “The water drained quickly, but the ground was wet for a period of time. All the cables had been laid on the ground, we did double checks so that there was no short circuit or interruption of electricity,” said Dalip Bindal of the Shri Ramlila Committee at Indraprastha.

At Lal Qila, organisers used dry sticks to set alight effigies that had soaked through to their bamboo frames.

President Droupadi Murmu attended the Dharmik Leela Committee’s event in the evening, ceremonially shooting an arrow to ignite Ravana’s effigy.

Addressing the crowd, she drew parallels between the festival and the nation’s fight against terrorism. “When the demon of terrorism attacks humankind, it becomes essential to hunt it. Operation Sindoor by Indian forces is a symbol of the victory of humanity over the Ravana of terrorism,” she said.

The organiser of the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee added that the rain, however, could not bring the mood of the festival down. “A huge number of people gathered immediately after the rain stopped. The President’s visit only made the evening more special. The true essence of Vijaya Dashami was upheld.”

Despite the disruptions, the festival’s grandeur remained intact.

Organisers, many of whom had been preparing for months, adapted quickly to the rain. From pumping out waterlogged grounds to improvising with fuel and firewood, their last-minute adjustments ensured that the climactic spectacle -- the burning of Ravana -- went ahead in full blaze.

The weather itself told a dramatic story. Despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing only a green alert earlier in the day, clouds gathered in the afternoon and by evening, scattered showers swept large parts of Delhi.

Safdarjung, the city’s main observatory, recorded 14mm of rainfall between 5.30pm and 8.30pm. Janakpuri received 18.5mm in the same period, while Pitampura and Ridge recorded 17.5mm and 15.4mm respectively. Mayur Vihar and other parts saw lighter showers.

By nightfall, IMD upgraded its forecast to a yellow alert, warning of more rain spells through Friday.