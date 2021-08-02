Rain, thunderstorm over Delhi-NCR forecast, traffic diversions likely

Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain will lash Delhi, Noida and Gurugram and adjoining areas in the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday morning.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Assandh, Gohana, Rewari, Jind(Haryana) Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, Modinagar, Ghaziabad, Garhmukteshwar, Amroha, Hapur, Siyana, Gulaoti(U.P.) Mahawa, Rajgarh(Raj.) during next 2 hours," said IMD in an official statement.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Bhiwani, Charkhidadri, Matanhail, Kosli, Narnaul, Mahendergarh, Kotputly, Viratnagar, Alwar, Viratnagar," the weather body said.

The national capital is witnessing heavy monsoon showers since last fortnight, bringing the spell of the heatwave to an end but the downpour has brought traffic snarls with commuters stuck on roads in the national capital for hours. On Sunday, several roads and underpasses were waterlogged. The worst affected stretches were GT Road from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur Chowk, Okhla underpass, Sri Aurobindo Marg under the AIIMS flyover, below the Defence Colony flyover, Ring Road near Nauroji Nagar market, Nangloi to Mundka, and Rohtak Road near Mundka.

Severe waterlogging was also reported from Yamuna Bazar, Khanpur, Rohtak Road, Lodhi Road, Azadpur underpass, Zakhira underpass, Shakti Nagar underpass, Kirari and Sagarpur, the public works department officials said.