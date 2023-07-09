Atishi says rain led to waterlogging in Delhi, BJP protest against govt

With the city receiving incessant rainfall over the past two days, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked each other over the waterlogging in Delhi. While the government functionaries have argued that the waterlogging was due to unprecedented rainfall over the 48-hour period, the BJP has alleged that largescale corruption has taken place in desilting exercise and pre-monsoon preparations. PWD minister Atishi inspects waterlogged areas near ITO, Delhi, on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that Delhi received 15% of its annual monsoon rainfall in just 12 hours which led to waterlogging. “We have cancelled the Sunday leaves of all officers who have been directed to be on the ground. Ministers and mayor will be inspecting the problem areas,” he said. While the AAP MLAs and ministers visited area, BJP relayed its own inspections led by the state president Virendra Sachdeva and councillors in their respective wards.

Meanwhile, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi reviewed the situation at heavily waterlogged points such as ITO, Tilak Bridge, Zakhira and Lawrence Road. “In the last 24 hours, there was a rainfall of more than 150mm. The monsoon preparation is based on the weather pattern of the last five to seven years. We are prepared to cater to 100m rainfall. Now we’re doing all the necessary arrangements for 150 mm rainfall,” the minister said. She said that if any waterlogging is found due to laxity of officials, the government will take action against them.

Urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inspected vulnerable areas around Greater Kailash, Zamrudpur, Alaknanda and Chittaranjan Park. “All the vulnerable points are being monitored by government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. We have sought report on waterlogging and action will be taken,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri slammed the government over the waterlogging across the Capital. “Atishi has proven to be a failure in her very first exam as education minister and PWD minister. That’s why she should resign from her post. The collapse of the school wall and the absence of Atishi till now from the spot shows her irresponsible attitude,” he said. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, who visited the site of wall collapse at a government school near East of Kailash, criticised Kejriwal over the “flood-like situation” in Delhi.

“Even the bungalow of the PWD minister on Mathura Road is facing waterlogging. A cave-in occurred in Rohini Sector 23. People are afraid to walk on the streets,” he added.