Rajendra Nagar deaths: Delhi HC transfers probe to CBI, pulls up Delhi Police

The Delhi high court on Friday transferred the investigation into the death of three students in a waterlogged basement of a coaching centre at Old Rajendra Nagar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The HC also slammed the Delhi Police for its failure to act against Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials. (HT photo)

The HC also slammed the Delhi Police for its failure to act against Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials and expressed displeasure over the incapability of Delhi government to upgrade the city’s infrastructure.

A bench of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela transferred the probe keeping in view of the nature of the incident and to ensure that the public has no doubt with regards to the investigation.

The court also directed the Central Vigilance Commissioner to appoint an officer to supervise the probe and ensure that the same is conducted in a timely manner.

“Having regards to the nature of the incident and to ensure that public has no doubt wrt to the investigation this court transfer the probe to the CBI. Since the central vigilance commissioner exercises supervisory power, this court directs the commissioner to appoint a member to supervise the probe,” the court said in its order.

The high court also constituted a committee headed by Delhi government’s chief secretary Naresh Kumar including DDA Vice Chairman, MCD Commissioner, Delhi Police commissioner to relook at the administrative, physical and financial infrastructure of the capital.

The court opined that physical, financial and administrative infrastructure are all outdated and not in accordance with the requirements of the present day.

“With the population hovering in excess of 3 crore Delhi needs robust infrastructure with huge financial outlay. Due to various subsidy schemes the migration in Delhi is only increasing & its population is also increasing. The financial health of civic agencies like MCD is not healthy,” the high court said in its order.

The court transferred the probe while hearing a plea filed by advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, representing Kutumb, a social organisation, seeking a high-level committee to probe the incident.

The petition highlighted the dire living conditions of students around coaching institutes.

Three UPSC aspirants died after a basement library at Rau’s IAS campus was flooded during heavy rain on July 27 in Old Rajendra Nagar.