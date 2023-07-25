Delhi floods: Cleaning operations still on at Rajghat, its gardens damaged

Rajghat continued to remain shut for public on Monday as cleaning operations were underway at the memorial after it was inundated on July 15, prompting a major operation to drain water out from the facility, officials said.

A view of Rajghat after the flood water was pumped out on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT PHOTO)

After the restoration of damaged pavements and kerb stones outside the memorial, the agencies on Monday were busy cleaning the complex using high pressure jet machines, while the Public Works Department (PWD) deployed three teams to remove the silt and muck left behind the receding flood water outside the facility.

While a board marking “Closed” hung on the outer gate, the officials present at the site said that it might take another four to five days to reopen the memorial.

CPWD officials responsible for the upkeep of the memorial did not respond to request for comment.

Rajghat and the adjacent memorials up to Shanti Van got submerged as the Yamuna water flowed into the city 10 days ago. The adjacent areas house the memorials of former Prime Ministers were also inundated by Yamuna water. Multiple agencies worked to remove flood water from the site.

On Friday, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena visited the site and said, “The stagnant flood water has been substantially drained out & restoration of pavements and landscaping is underway.”

The stagnant water led to substantial damage to the shrubs and plants in the outer compound of the Rajghat while a layer of silt covered the pathways, fountains and other infrastructure in the area.

The holes drilled in the outer compound wall to help drain out the water were also yet to be repaired.

On Monday,two maintenance vans from the PWD department were busy repairing the features of the streetscaping project carried out on the Ring Road adjacent to Rajghat.

